Chery brings in Jelena Cvijovic for Reinforced Conference

CHERY Tiggo has signed Jelena Cvijovic from Montenegro as its import in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference.

The 6-foot-1 outside hitter is expected to carry a Crossovers squad that is looking to rise after placing eighth in two consecutive conferences after claiming its first pro PVL title in 2021.

Cvijovic started playing overseas in 2011 and has suited up for teams in Serbia, Romania, Greece and Turkey, with her most recent stint at SCM U Craiova in the 2021-2022 Romanian League.

She suited up for Montenegro in CEV Volleyball European League and Championship and the FIVB World Championship - European Qualification.

Chery Tiggo has veterans Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Mylene Paat, Buding Duremdes, EJ Laure, Shaya Adorador, Jasmine Nabor, Alina Bicar, May Luna, Cza Carandang and newcomers Jaycel Delos Reyes, France Ronquillo and Rachelle Roldan.

Eight of the nine participating teams in the season-ending Reinforced Conference set to kick off on Oct. 8 have revealed their imports, with reigning champion Creamline yet to officially name its reinforcement.

