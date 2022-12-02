Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Dec 3
    PVL

    Creamline returns to 'happy' place to regain old form after failed bid

    by Jillian Velasco
    11 hours ago
    Risa Sato Alyssa Valdez Creamline
    PHOTO: PVL

    CREAMLINE needed its 'happy happy' mantra back to regain its groove after a failed grand slam bid in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

    The Cool Smashers looked like their old cool, confident selves as they exacted revenge on the Chery Tiggo Crossovers - the same team that quashed their bid of making it to a PVL Finals for the eighth straight time.

    [READ: Panaga glad to play her best game infront of mom]

    "Coming from a loss talaga last [game], nanalo kami pero hindi kami nag [finals]. Ang gusto lang namin is maka-recover 'yung team sa hindi paglalaro sa finals," coach Sherwin Meneses said after the 25-22, 22-25, 25-5, 25-19 win over the Crossovers in the opener of the consolation series for third place."'Yun ang maganda ngayon. Naging happy ulit 'yung team, especially 'yung mga middle namin, maganda ang pinakita - [Risa] Sato at Pangs [Jeanette Panaga]."

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN
      Creamline's four-set victory was highlighted by its 25-5 third set victory - the most lopsided set win this conference - thanks to their towering defense at the net that drew 17 blocks and explosive kills totalling 52.

      But Meneses admitted it was a hard pill to swallow for the 2022 Open and Invitational Conference champions to miss the finals for the first time since 2018.

      Watch Now

      tots carlos, creamline vs chery tiggo
      "Mahirap especially yung kahapon sa training namin. Nagusap-usap naman kami na wala na tayong magagawa diyan. Just finish strong lang," he said.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      "Sabi ko nga, buong taon na tayong naglaro. So kung ito lang 'yung aabutin ngayon sa last conference, eh tanggapin namin. So bawi na lang kami sa mga susunod na conference."

      For now, the Cool Smashers are fired up to wrap the season with another podium finish with a win in Game 2 on December 8 at the PhilSports Arena.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PVL

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again