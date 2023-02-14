Creamline refuses to get carried away after 3-0 start to PVL campaign

CREAMLINE is making sure a fiery start to its 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference campaign won't lull it into complacency.

The Cool Smashers, who have yet to drop a set this conference, continue to stamp their class in the pro league after trashing Choco Mucho 25-18, 25-13, 25-14 to cruise to 3-0 on Thursday at the SMART Araneta Coliseum.

Despite duplicating their straight-set routs of Petro Gazz and Cignal, team captain Jia Morado-De Guzman said the team is careful not to get carried away.

"The team is not focusing on not dropping a set. We're just focusing on taking it a set at a time, a point at a time, actually. We never expect to go into a game and win in straight sets. We just wanna do the best we can in every opportunity we get," she said.

The unblemished card is the result of the Cool Smashers' effective offense-defense pattern, said De Guzman.

With playmaker De Guzman averaging a league-best 8.56 excellent sets per set, a trio of Cool Smashers have been able to put up impressive numbers.

Michele Gumabao, Ced Domingo and Jema Galanza all finished with 15 points each in only three sets against the Flying Titans. The three, together with two-time MVP Tots Carlos, occupy the Top 4 places in the Best Spikers race.

"Very happy kasi everyone's really stepping up. If merong isang nahihirapan maka-puntos, everyone is there to cover, to help. Kahit hindi sa akin manggaling 'yung second ball, everyone knows how to set. 'Yum 'yung isang na-appreciate ko rin sa team," De Guzman said.

"We still miss having Ate Ly inside the court but at the same time, we know na as a team kailangan namin mag-level up pa ng laro para makuha rin 'yung following games na darating," she added.

The team captain, however, points out there is still room for improvements for the defending champions.

"We still have 'yung mga unforced errors namin that we have to control better. We made a lot of service errors in the first set, a lot of miscommunication in the following set... Minsan nawawala 'yung communication kaya nagbabanggaan kami in the attempt to get a ball. So that's something na we want to improve also," she said of the Cool Smashers, who committed 19 unforced errors, 10 in the opening frame alone.

The Cool Smashers are looking to keep their record immaculate when they face F2 Logistics in a battle of unbeaten teams on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.