Creamline rips Choco Mucho in one-sided Valentine's Day face-off

CREAMLINE reasserted its dominance of Choco Mucho with a 25-18, 25-13, 25-14 romp in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday.

The Cool Smashers, who have yet to drop a set this conference, extended their win streak against the Flying Titans to eight as they grab the solo tournament lead on a 3-0 record.

Jema Galanza, Ced Domingo and Michele Gumabao broke the hearts of Flying Titans supporters among the 9,575 in attendance at the SMART Araneta Coliseum on Valentine's Day.

The three finished with 15 points each, matching Choco Mucho's entire 45-point total output in three sets.

"Actually nung first set, grabe yung balikan ng errors. We had seven service errors so talagang yun 'yung unang inayos namin sa second and third sets," Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses of his ward's 19 unforced errors, including 10 in the opening set.

"Pero sa ibang aspects naman, naglaro ng maganda kaya naging ganyan yung game, naging mabilis ba," he added.

Jia Morado led the Cool Smashers' offensive charge with 25 excellents sets, helping the Cool Smashers totally outclass the Flying Titans, 52 to 23, in attacks, five to three in blocks and two to one in aces.

Galanza also delviered defensively, nearing triple double numbers with 11 digs and eight receptions, while Kyle Atienza went 18-of-26 on excellent digs.

Des Cheng tried to salvage the Flying Titans' most lopsided game against the Cool Smashers with a 6-0 run to turn a 3-11 deficit to 9-11 in the third set. But Creamline quickly regained control, 15-5, to end the match in less than 90 minutes.

Cheng finished with a team-high eight points along with 10 digs and seven receptions as Kat Tolentino was held to only eight points built on seven attacks and one block.