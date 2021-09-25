Cignal signs Araneta, Cayuna, General to boost PVL bid

CIGNAL has signed Angeli Araneta, setter Gel Cayuna and libero Bia General for the next Premier Volleyball League season.

The HD Spikers have started their recruitment coup, announcing three new players on Saturday.

Cignal tapped Cayuna from Perlas Spikers and veteran spiker Araneta and libero General, who last played for Generika-Ayala in the Philippine Superliga.

The HD Spikers, led by Rachel Anne Daquis, Janine Marciano and Roselyn Doria, finished last in the 10-team PVL bubble last August, losing eight of their nine matches.

Cayuna served as starting setter of Perlas Spikers, who also finished with 1-8 record, in the Ilocos Norte bubble.

The Far Eastern University standout is set to reunite with Cignal head coach Shaq Delos Santos.

Araneta and General are both having a fresh start after missing volleyball’s comeback amid the pandemic due to the sudden pullout of their supposed-team, Unlimited Athletes Club, in the previous PVL tournament.

The PVL decided to scrap its second conference late this year but it is eyeing to stage a two-conference season in 2022.

Cignal was also among the teams invited to the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League from November 13 to 19 but it has yet to formally announce its participation.

