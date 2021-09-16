PVL scraps plan to hold 2021 second conference

THE Premier Volleyball League is no longer pushing through its planned second conference late this year after team representatives unanimously decided to take a break.

PVL second conference scrapped

PVL commissioner Tonyboy Liao bared that league officials and the 11 teams have agreed to postpone the second conference, which was supposed to take place in the last quarter of the year.

“We had a meeting last Friday with all the Club teams representatives and it was unanimously decided that we will just take a break this year so players can rest,” said Liao in a text message.

The PVL was able to hold a successful professional debut last July and August with 10 teams playing in the Open Conference under a bubble format in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

Liao said their second professional season will feature two conferences: the Open Conference is tentatively set in February and the import-flavored Reinforced Conference in October.

“It will be a new Professional Season with 2 Conferences. Open and hopefully Reinforced,” he said.

PVL has 11 teams led by Open Conference champion Chery Tiggo, runner up Creamline, third placer Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho, Sta. Lucia, PLDT, Black Mamba-Army, BaliPure, Perlas Spikers and Cignal as well as F2 Logistics, which skipped the previous tournament due to several injuries.

