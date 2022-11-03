Cignal snaps out of two-game slump, revives Final Four hopes

A FULL-STRENGTH Cignal finally snapped its two-game losing skid and eliminated UAI-Army, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19 in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference on Thursday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

The HD Spikers got a much-needed lift from Riri Meneses, who missed Cignal's first three games due to a knee injury but returned to finish with seven points on five attacks and two blocks in the straight-sets victory.

Ces Molina dropped seven points in the third set to finish with 10 markers off the bench, while import Tai Bierria scored game-high 17 points.

Rachel Daquis added 10 points in two sets as the HD Spikers kept their Final Four hopes alive as they improved to 2-2 record, while the Lady Troopers remained winless and officially out of contention at 0-5.

Cignal dominated the Lady Troopers in all departments – 48-34 in attacks, 7-4 in blocks, and 21-9 in excellent sets as setter Gel Cayuna copped Player of the Game honors.

"Ibang iba na yung labanan ngayon, 'di ka talagang pwede mag-relax, mag-petiks sa mga makakalaban mo. Nakaka-proud kasi yung mga players namin nag-commit talaga kanina na mag-perform nang maayos," head coach Shaq Delos Santos said.

Canadian import Laura Condotta and Jovelyn Gonzaga paced the Lady Troopers with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

