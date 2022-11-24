Revenge so sweet as Cignal wallops Chery Tiggo in PVL semis

CIGNAL exacted revenge on Chery Tiggo, 28-26, 25-17, 25-23, on Thursday to start its campaign in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference semifinals on a high note at the PhilSports Arena.

American import Tai Bierria powered the HD Spikers to victory with game-high 21 points off the bench. She entered late in the first set and immediately changed the game's complexion before finishing the job with her 19 attacks and two blocks.

Angeli Araneta was effective in the opposite spiker role, chipping in 10 points and seven digs as the HD Spikers got a measure of revenge against the team that beat them in the eliminations.

"Halos lahat po kami excited nung nalaman namin na Chery yung first game namin sa semis," Araneta said.

"Well, unexpected din na ma-straight namin yung game kasi syempre knowing Chery, number two sila so nagkaroon kami ng chance na magawa namin nang maayos yung game plan kahit na puro review lang talaga kami," coach Shaq Delos Santos added.

Cignal started the game with the all-Filipino lineup that made its three-game winning streak possible, with team captain Rachel Daquis starting in place of Bierria and finishing with nine points.

The HD Spikers carried the momentum in the second frame and broke off from a 14-15 deficit with an 11-2 run to finish dominantly, 25-17.

A crucial attack error from Mylene Paat, whose numbers dipped to 11 points, sealed the win for Cignal.