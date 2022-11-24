Alyssa, Basa take charge in masterful Creamline win ove Petro Gazz

GRAND SLAM-seeking Creamline made quick work of defending champion Petro Gazz, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23, for its first straight-sets victory in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference (PVL) semifinals on Thursday at PhilSports Arena.

Yelo Basa carried the scoring load for the Cool Smashers with 17 points on 16 attacks while Alyssa Valdez delivered on both ends with 11 points and 15 receptions as the multi-titled team started the semifinals on a winning note.

Jema Galanza led Creamline's 8-2 opening to the second set to finish with 14 points and eight digs. Ced Domingo chipped in 10 points including the game-winning kill.

“Malaking bagay sa amin ‘to lalo na three sets kasi syempre yung mga points napakahalaga kung mag-tie before sa finals,” Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses said, pointing to the tiebreak possibly coming into play.

“Siguro nga nag-improve pa 'yung team namin based on sa eliminations so 'yun naman talaga 'yung hinahanap namin e.”

Reception woes plagued Petro Gazz as the Cool Smashers fired six aces to none by the Angels, while also dominating the attack department 53-37.

Petro Gazz import Lindsey Vander Weide was limited to only 16 points while MJ Phillips and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas had 11 and 10 each.