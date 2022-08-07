Cignal HD braces for youth-laden Philippine women's team

CES Molina doesn’t mind missing a chance to face Japan's Kobe Shinwa Women's University and is now looking forward to testing the new Philippine women’s volleyball team.

The youth-laden Philippine team was inserted in the PVL field when the Japanese university squad canceled its trip after a member tested positive for COVID-19.

Molina, leading scorer for Cignal HD in the Invitational and former national team member herself, says the newly-assembled Philippine team can learn a lot in the PVL.

The 14-member national team bannered by UAAP rookie-MVP Bella Belen, Ivy Lacsina, Cess Robles, Sheena Toring, Jen Nierva and Joyme Cagande and several other National University players, former Adamson Lady Falcon Trisha Genesis and high school student Jelaica Gajero of California Academy in Antipolo will see action in the AVC Cup from Aug. 21 to 29 at PhilSports Arena.

"Looking forward kami sa game na makalaban namin [ang] national team," said Molina after Cignal survived Army-Black Mamba in a five-set thriller on Saturday.

Cignal takes on Taipei KingWhale before facing the Philippine team.

"Kapag sinabi namang national team, best of the best talaga. Talagang pinipili yan, selected talaga," Molina added. "Mas bata yang mga yan, mas aggressive 'yan kaya hindi kami pwede magpa easy easy lang."

Cignal coach Shaq de los Santos, who called the shots for the women’s team in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, said the PVL participation would be a boost for the young squad set to compete in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women.

"Good exposure din for them para ’yung preparation nila this coming AVC," he said.

"Puro promising yung maglalaro na mga bata and i-rerespect namin sila. Hindi kami pwede maging complacent," said Delos Santos.



The HD Spikers, with a 1-1 slate, face guest team Taipei KingWhale on Monday at the Mall of Asia Arena before taking on Team Philippines on Thursday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

