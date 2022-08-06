Ces Molina, Cignal remind PVL foes what they can do when healthy

CIGNAL ace player CES Molina was thrilled to finally return to action after a no-show in the HD Spikers' back-to-back losses in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference elimination round.

Ces Molina on return from injury

"It's good to be back," said Molina, who suffered an ankle sprain in their game against Petro Gazz on July 26 that forced her to miss Cignal's two remaining games in the eliminations.

Following their loss to the Angels, the HD Spikers were further depleted in their next game against PLDT as four more players were out due to health concerns, factoring in another loss that caused them to end the preliminaries with a 4-2 win-loss card.

Nonetheless, Molina was grateful for the assistance of the team that helped them recover from injuries and health issues, as she delivered a game-high 20 points in her return against PLDT last Tuesday.

"Thankful talaga sa management kasi yunga mga injuries na ganito, 'di kami pinapabayaan ng management namin. Talagang since na-injure ako nung day na 'yun, nag rerehab na ako nag rerecover na ako," she said.

"With the help of coaches, inaalagaan kami physically and mentally."

Finally grabbing a win in the semifinals against Army-Black Mamba with a complete cast on Saturday, the HD Spikers continue to recover from their health issues, said Molina.

"Sobrang happy ng team kasi starting nung game namin sa PLDT na-kumpleto kami although kakabalik lang talaga at binabalik pa lang namin yung resistensya namin pati yung mga nawala," the open spiker said as she finished with a triple-double of 16 points, 16 digs and 22 receptions in five sets.

Cignal looks to improve their record as they face the foreign guest team Taipei KingWhale on Monday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

