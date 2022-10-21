Choco Mucho breaks in Maddie Madayag as service/ defense specialist

FOR the first time in 14 months, a fit-again Maddie Madayag saw action for Choco Mucho, but not in her familiar role as middle blocker.

Instead, the 5-foot-11 Madayag made her presence felt in the service line when she was subbed in as a service specialist twice in the Choco Mucho-PLDT clash that lasted for almost three hours on Thursday night.

She was happy to serve.

“Even though serve lang yung ginawa ko, malaking bagay na rin yun kasi lahat nagu-umpisa sa serve,” she said after the Titans completed a come-from-behind 25-27, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 17-15 victory against the High Speed Hitters in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference.

"At least, I get to help the team in any way I can," the former Ateneo standout added.

Madayag suffered her second ACL injury during the 2021 PVL bubble in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, forcing her to skip the Open and Invitational Conferences earlier this year. Her first ACL injury happened in 2016 when she was still part of the Blue Eagles.

Although she is already back with the Flying Titans in training for two months now, Madayag won’t be coming back to the net any time soon.

Instead, she will mostly come off the bench as a defense specialist – something she is more than willing to do to help the Flying Titans' cause.

“I actually accepted my role na for this conference na it’s not to play but it’s to support the team in any way I can, like sa service if kailangan ng serve, and defense sa likod yun yung gagawin ko,” she said.

Madayag's comeback was not just a mere morale booster for the team, but rather a tactical decision, according to head coach Oliver Almadro.

“We needed her at that time. We needed a leader,” he said. “I’m trusting her in that kind of situation and she’s been there. Alam niya yung mga crucial moments. Hindi 'yun para magkaroon lang ng morale; we needed here during that time.”

Almadro praised Madayag for the leadership she showed at a time when the Titans were trailing in the third canto.

“Maddie is a fighter, she’s a leader, too. Although natalo kami sa third set, malaking bagay na everyone knows their Ate Maddie is there,” he said.

Her leadership proved to be an inspiration as the win helped the Flying Titans improve to a 2-1 slate and grab solo third, while dropping PLDT to a three-way tie with F2 Logistics and Cignal at 1-2.

The Flying Titans will look to extend their winning ways in a game against undefeated Chery Tiggo on Tuesday at PhilSports Arena.