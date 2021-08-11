Choco Mucho holds breath as Maddie Madayag hurts left knee

BACARRA, ILOCOS NORTE — Choco Mucho skipper Maddie Madayag hurt her left knee after an awkward landing in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference battle for third place on Wednesday afternoon,

With the score tied at 15 in the fourth set, Madayag soared for an attack against Petro Gazz blocker Ria Meneses but winced in pain as soon as she landed on the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center floor.

PHOTO: PVL Image

The middle blocker could no longer stand up on her own and cried in pain as she was taken out of the court a wheel chair.

The league’s medical team were quick to assess the left knee of Madayag, who was playing her seventh match in eight days with the Flying Titans.

According to PVL’s medical team, Madayag will be rushed to Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac, Ilocos Norte, which is a 42-minute drive from Bacarra, for her MRI.

Madayag was wearing knee brace and still in tears when she headed out of the gym as Choco Mucho players and coaches offered their prayers.

