Libero Thang Ponce set to reinforce Choco Mucho defense

CHOCO Mucho is set to welcome libero Thang Ponce as one of its recruits for the Premier Volleyball League’s 2022 season.

The Flying Titans on Thursday hinted at their signing of the former Adamson libero, who played for Perlas Spikers last year before the team took a leave of absence this season.

“Here we go! Really great THANGz are coming! Our defensive lineup is untouchable as a Lady Falcon defensive specialist is set to join the team!” wrote Choco Mucho on Twitter, hinting at Ponce’s acquisition.

The official announcement will be made on Friday.

Once made official, Ponce will work with star libero Denden Lazaro-Revilla in protecting the floor of Choco Mucho.

The 5-foot-2 libero is reuniting with Perlas setter Jem Ferrer and middle blocker Cherry Nunag, former Perlas maintays who transferred to Choco Mucho last November.

Ponce is also teaming up with her former UAAP rivals from Ateneo led by Kat Tolentino, Bea De Leon, Deanna Wong, Ponggay Gaston and Maddie Madayag, who is still recovering from an ACL injury, under head coach Oliver Almadro.

The team also hinted that it has more exciting news to share ahead of the upcoming Open Conference tentatively set on February 16.

Choco Mucho is seeking to bounce back from a semifinal meltdown last year that saw it finish 7-2 in the elimination and win Game 1 of its best-of-three series against Chery Tiggo, only to drop the next two matches.

