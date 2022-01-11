Perlas Spikers take a leave of absence from PVL

PERLAS Spikers is taking a leave of absence from the Premier Volleyball League, citing the uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The team announced the development on Tuesday evening.

“We regret to inform everyone that, with the ongoing pandemic, the Perlas management has decided to take a leave of absence in the upcoming PVL tournament,” the volleyball club wrote on Twitter.

“We wish the tournament well and we continue to support the growth of Philippine volleyball.”

Longtime PVL member club

The team owned by volleyball player-turned-official Charo Soriano became the second team to take a leave of absence this year from the pro league.

The Perlas Spikers have been part of the PVL since 2017. They won three bronze medals from the 2018 season and in the 2019 Open Conference.

They had a challenging 2021 season after their bubble training camp in Baguio was cut short after players got infected with Covid-19.

Continue reading below ↓

The Perlas Spikers’ games in the first week of the 2021 Open Conference were also derailed due to a delegation member contracting the virus upon the team's entry in the Ilocos Norte bubble.

The team won one of nine matches.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Perlas Spikers also competed in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League last November in Lipa City, where they had a better showing by finishing fourth out of six teams.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Even before the decision to take a leave, most of the Perlas mainstays have found new homes.

Nicole Tiamzon recently joined Petro Gazz while Dzi Gervacio joined F2 Logistics. Cherry Nunag and Jem Ferrer transferred to Choco Mucho and Gel Cayuna jumped ship to Cignal late last year.

Head coach Rei Diaz and Mich Morente, Jho Maraguinot, Jules Samonte, Thang Ponce, Sue Roces, Czarina Carandang and other members have yet to find a new home.

With Perlas and Sta. Lucia gone at least for this year, the PVL is down to nine teams led by Chery Tiggo, Creamline, Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho, Cignal, PLDT, Army, BaliPure and F2 Logistics with two new potential clubs still under deliberation.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.