Coach O hopes Choco Mucho can walk the talk in bid to reach podium

CHOCO MUCHO has never made it to the podium in its three-year existence in the Premier Volleyball League.

The farthest the Flying Titans have made it is a fourth-place finish in the Open Conference last year where they lost to PetroGazz in the battle for third.

Choco Mucho eyes best finish

Given a chance to reach the top three for the first time ever, coach Oliver Almadro urged his wards to own the accomplishment this 2022 Open Conference.

"Mindset namin is we declare that we will win. We will declare that we are strong and we will declare that we can finish in the podium," he said after Choco Mucho's four-set win over Cignal in Game One on Wednesday.

Almadro, however, reminded the Flying Titans that faith without action means nothing, and it's up to them to sweep the best-of-three series and capture the bronze.

"The job is hindi lang nandoon sa declaration, dapat may action. The action should be the key for us to win. We have to have faith, we have to do those things na nakalimutan namin at idadagdag today," he said.

"Ganoon pa rin: action and faith. And sabi nga ni Kat [Tolentino], yung heart ang pinakaimportante towards the end."

Tolentino, who led Choco Mucho with 23 points from 19 spikes, three blocks, and one ace, said that it's this heart which she feels is her side's biggest edge as seen in today's match.

"Cignal had a lot to offer, but we just had a lot of fight towards the end and that's what got us the win. You could see that we had the skill but it's really just the heart at the end that pushed us to win," she said.

It also helps that the enthusiastic Flying Titans crowd has been an added boost to their campaign, one that Deanna Wong deeply appreciated.

"Sobrang blessed and sobrang humbled. Like I always say, I don’t know anong nagawa ko or i don’t know kung sino man ako. I'm just really grateful to all of them kasi hindi lang sa akin sila nagsusuporta kundi sa buong team," she said.

Nonetheless, Choco Mucho is heading to Game Two razor sharp as it looks to finish the job it started and mark its highest finish in franchise history.

"We're not thinking of it," said Almadro. "Of course nandoon yun and if we want it, we will get it. But kailangan namin tumrabaho at tamang mindset, tamang preparasyon. We shouldn't take it lightly. Kailangan namin magpakundisyon pa at magdagdag pa."

