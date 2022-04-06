Choco Mucho moves a win away from first podium finish

CHOCO Mucho made sure to draw first blood in the battle for third place as it took the four-set win over Cignal, 25-17, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Wednesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Kat Tolentino steered the ship for the Flying Titans with her 23 points off 19 kills and three blocks as they moved a win away from their first podium finish.

Bea de Leon also chimed in 11 markers, Des Cheng got 10, and Deanna Wong had 30 excellent sets and 26 excellent digs on top of her four markers.

"The job is not yet done. Kailangan pa namin mag-step up. Kailangan pa namin gawin yung mga di namin nagawa kanina and good thing lang is everybody delivered," said coach Oliver Almadro.

Choco Mucho looked poised to complete the sweep until a resolute Cignal side stole the third set, 25-21, and even grabbed a 4-0 lead in set four.

But the Flying Titans regrouped just in time and held on to the victory to gain a bit of a consolation after falling to Creamline in the semifinals.

Game Two is on Friday at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Rose Doria paced the HD Spikers with 12 points, while Ces Molina got 11 markers from 10 attacks.

Rachel Anne Daquis also pumped 10 despite sitting out the first set in this loss.

