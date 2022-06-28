Choco Mucho, Chery Tiggo open hostilities in PVL Invitational

CHOCO Mucho and Chery Tiggo raise the curtains for the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference on July 9 at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Crossovers and Flying Titans collide at 5:30 p.m. after the first match pitting the Open Conference third placer Cignal and Army-Black Mamba at 2:30 p.m.

The Invitational Conference, the first since the pandemic, will feature double-headers every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with the tournament running until early September.

Seven local clubs led by reigning Open Conference champion Creamline and runner-up Petro Gazz, as well as Cignal, Choco Mucho, PLDT, Army-Black Mamba, and Chery Tiggo will battle in a single round robin eliminations, with the July 23 clash between the Cool Smashers and the Flying Titans to be held at Mall of Asia Arena.

The league will take a break after the elimination round to accommodate the 2022 AVC Cup for Women scheduled in August.

The top four teams will advance to another round-robin phase with two foreign guest teams in Japanese collegiate team Kobe Shinwa Women's University and Taiwanese club Taipei King Whale.

"The team from Taiwan is a club team, a strong team, and they're one of the better club teams. We also should not take them for granted because [the Japan team is] one of the top collegiate teams in Japan. They're going to be a team to reckon with," said Sports Vision president Ricky Palou during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

The top two teams from this phase will face off in the final at Mall of Asia Arena. Jillian Velasco

