Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Nov 8
    PVL

    Choco Mucho gives coach Mabbayad a winning debut with rout of UAI-Army

    by Jillian Velasco
    3 hours ago
    choco mucho
    PHOTO: PVL

    CHOCO Mucho gave interim coach Edjet Mabbayad a winning start with a sweep of UAI-Army, 26-24, 25-10, 25-17 in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference on Tuesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    The win gave the Flying Titan's semifinal bid a much-needed boost in their first game since Oliver Almandro stepped down as coach saying he wants to focus on college squad Ateneo Blue Eagles.

    [READ: Almandro resigns as Choco Mucho coach to focus on Ateneo]

    The Flying Titans improved to 3-3 (win-loss) while dealing the Lady Troopers a seventh successive loss.

    Watch Now
    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: PVL

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again