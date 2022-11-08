Choco Mucho gives coach Mabbayad a winning debut with rout of UAI-Army

CHOCO Mucho gave interim coach Edjet Mabbayad a winning start with a sweep of UAI-Army, 26-24, 25-10, 25-17 in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference on Tuesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The win gave the Flying Titan's semifinal bid a much-needed boost in their first game since Oliver Almandro stepped down as coach saying he wants to focus on college squad Ateneo Blue Eagles.

The Flying Titans improved to 3-3 (win-loss) while dealing the Lady Troopers a seventh successive loss.

