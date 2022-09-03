Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PVL

    Choco Mucho adds Maika Ortiz ahead of Reinforced Conference

    by Jillian Velasco
    4 hours ago
    Maika Ortiz finds a new home after being released by Chery.
    PHOTO: PVL photos

    CHOCO Mucho, looking to tidy up its net defense, has signed middle blocker Maika Ortiz ahead of the PVL Reinforced Conference.

    Ortiz, who has been with the Foton franchise since 2016 in the Philippine SuperLiga, was released by Chery along with six other players a few weeks after the Invitational Conference.

    The 30 year old middle blocker was part of the Crossovers’ championship run in the 2021 Open Conference.

    But after a winning debut in the PVL, Chery Tigo went crashing down as it finished in eighth place two conferences in a row.

    In her last conference with the Crossovers, Ortiz tallied 21 spikes, seven blocks and two aces for an overall 30 points, ranking 32nd overall. She was also the 10th best blocker with an average of 0.37 blocks per set.

