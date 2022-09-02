Ivy Lacsina forgoes NU title defense, signs with F2 Logistics

IVY Lacsina will no longer return to the National University in its title defense in the UAAP Season 85.

Ivy Lacsina signs with F2

The National University middle blocker signed with F2 Logistics and will make her debut in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference on October, the Cargo Movers announced Friday.

Lacsina debuted with the Lady Bulldogs in Season 81 and was instrumental in the school's historic run to the championship in Season 84.

In what turned out to be her final year with NU, she posted 130 points on 98 spikes, 19 blocks and 13 aces to round up the elimination round as the 14th best scorer in the league.

She was also the seventh best server with 0.28 aces per set and ninth in blocking with 0.40 blocks per set.

The 22-year-old middle blocker also had a stint in the national team in 2021, where she competed in the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship under Team Rebisco.

