Mylene Paat has last laugh in funny staredown with Akari import Rivera

STAREDOWNS at the net and a little gamemanship are common in volleyball.

That was the case for Mylene Paat and Chery Tiggo after they completed a come-from-behind 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 15-6 victory over Akari in the PVL Reinforced Conference on Thursday at PhilSports Arena.

"Hindi ko po talaga balak mag-angas. Ganon lang po talaga ako maglaro," the Chery Tiggo team captain said.

But as pumped up as she was, Paat had to hold back her emotions when she came face to face at the net with Akari import Prisilla Rivera in the fourth set.

With Chery Tiggo trailing two sets to one, Paat led a fightback and was thrilled to score on an off-the-block hit against Rivera to widen Chery Tiggo’s lead to six, 16-10.

As soon as the ball dropped outside the line, the opposite spiker was about to celebrate only to hold back at the last minute when their eyes met.

“Sisigaw sana ako that time, sisigaw talaga ako alam mo 'yung pag nakaka-point ako. Kaso napigilan yung sigaw ko kasi nakatingin pa siya sa akin, sa mata ko mismo,” the opposite spiker said smiling.

Rivera looked amused as the two exchanged smiles.

Paat may have toned down her celebration, but she still had the last laugh as Chery Tiggo forced a decider and eventually won the match in five to stay undefeated through three games in the import-flavored conference.

Paat tallied team-high 19 points on 17 attacks and two blocks to earn her second Player of the Game honors.

Rivera didn't do too badly herself with 30 points on 29 attacks.

