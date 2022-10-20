Chery Tiggo turns back Akari in five-setter for hat-trick of PVL wins

REVAMPED Chery Tiggo continued to roll on Thursday, pulling off a 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 15-6 victory over Akari Power Chargers in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.
Mylene Paat continues to shine in the import-laden conference with team-high 19 points on 17 attacks and two blocks, while Cza Carandang added 18 points in the Crossovers' third win in as many games.
Montenegrin import Jelena Cvijovic opened the deciding set with four points to highlight an all-around performance marked by 16 points and 13 receptions.
The Power Chargers dropped to 1-2.
