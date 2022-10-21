Underrated Cvijovic getting better and better for Chery Tiggo

CHERY Tiggo import Jelena Cvijovic might not have been as explosive as other reinforcements in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference, but she is slowly picking up the pace.



The 6-foot-1 outside hitter only scored six points in her debut but she compensated for her subpar offense with 10 receptions and seven digs in the Crossovers' opening sweep of F2 Logistics.

Cvijovic doubled her output in their upset of Cignal with 12 points and 17 receptions but still stayed in the shadows of locals Mylene Paat and Cza Carandang, who tallied 19 and 14 markers, respectively.

As Chery Tiggo continued to roll, Cvijovic also put up better numbers as she lifted the Crossovers to a 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 15-6 victory over Akari on Thursday.

"It was a tough match, really. We started it with a little bit of panic. We made some mistakes but we started playing better and better," Cvijovic said after finishing with 16 points and 13 receptions, including four crucial points in the deciding frame.

"Akari gave a big effort but thank God we showed today that we have quality and that we can fight."

Although Cvijovic has not been able to produce monster numbers expected of an import, head coach Clarence Esteban is pleased with what the Montenegrin native has to offer.

"Talagang kita naman na gustong-gusto niyang bumawi. Lumalapit siya sa akin at nagtatanong kung ano ang dapat niyang gawin," he shared. "I keep on reminding her na i-push through lang ang mga dapat na gawin na tama para sa kanya at ituluy-tuloy nya lang yun."

It also helps that Cvijovic has good camaraderie with her teammates who have been stepping up offensively for Chery Tiggo.

PHOTO: PVL



"I really enjoy playing with these girls and also cooperate with the staff because they’re really trying a lot, we push a lot. And they’re really nice girls who are trying all the time. [I'm also trying] to show the best way to import in the team."

Chery Tiggo is now in the solo lead at 3-0 - their best opening record since winning the 2021 PVL Open Conference title. But Cvijovic said there is no time to relax as they brace a match against Choco Mucho (2-1) on Tuesday at PhilSports Arena.

"We will prepare for sure. We have time to see their style, see the statistics. I'm sure we will make a big effort," she said.

