Creamline's grand slam bid in PVL comes to a stunning end

CREAMLINE's grand slam bid ended in stunning fashion on Tuesday.

The Cool Smashers dropped two of the first three sets in a crucial PVL Reinforced Conference semifinal match against Chery Tiggo, 25-14, 20-25, 14-25, effectively ending their quest for a seventh straight finals appearance.

After failing to put away also-ran Chery Tiggo in four sets, the Cool Smashers fell short of a seventh straight finals appearance and left defending champion Petro Gazz and PVL Finals debutant Cignal to dispute the title.

The Cool Smashers were stunningly relegated to the bronze medal match against the Crossovers.

The Crossovers, who lost their first two matches against Cignal and Petro Gazz, had nothing to gain from the match but bragging rights and looked ready to go quietly after losing the first set.

But they suddenly came to life in the second set when eight blocks helped turn a 7-10 deficit into a comfortable 18-12 lead in the third set before Mylene Paat widened the cushion as Alyssa Valdez sent it out, 25-14.

Creamline came alive a little too late, winning the fourth set convincingly, 25-11, before completing a come-from-behind victory in the decider, 15-9.

But it all went for naught in the end.

"Medyo masakit sa amin pero sabi ko nga sa kanila, game 'to. Kailangan natin tumapos [sic] kung anong trabaho natin... Ang importante, tumapos kami ng magandang laro" head coach Sherwin Meneses said.

Despite matching the 2-1 cards of Petro Gazz and Cignal, the Cool Smashers settled for third as they fell behind in the tiebreak after finishing the semifinals with only five points against the six points of the two finalists.

Yelo Basa notched her conference-high 27 points on 22 attacks, two blocks and two aces in a losing effort, as Valdez finished with 18 points on 15 attacks, three aces and 11 digs.

MVP Candidate Paat led the Crossover's fightback with a double-double of 15 points and 15 digs, while three more Crossovers finished in double digits in scoring - Jelena Cvijovic with 13, Cza Carandang with 12, and Shaya Adorador with 10.