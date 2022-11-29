Cignal seals first-ever PVL Finals appearance despite loss to Petro Gazz

Defending champion Petro Gazz kept its hope alive with a 25-14, 25-21, 25-27, 25-19 win over Cignal, which nonetheless clinched the first finals spot in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference on Tuesday at PhilSports Arena.

Tai Bierria led a crucial third-set comeback from 21-24 down that enabled the HD Spikers to avoid a straight-sets loss and seal the franchise's first-ever PVL Finals appearance under the tiebreak system. She finished with 15 points.

Lindsey Vander-Weide unloaded 30 attacks twhile MJ Phillips towered on defense with seven blocks of her 13 points for the Angels, who can enter the gold medal match should Creamline lose to Chery Tiggo in five sets in the other semifinal.

Watch Now