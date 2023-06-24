Chery Tiggo addresses 'false and malicious information' on players

AHEAD of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers released a statement dismissing "rumors [and] false and malicious information" about their players.

Chery Tiggo statement on team rumors

Although no specific details were cited, the team firmly reiterated its intent of "only [wanting] the best for the players' careers and well-being."

Moreover, a call for truthful reportage was also at the forefront of their message.

"We are not suppressing everyone's freedom of speech. However, the team calls for factual reporting and accountability, especially from those whom we never come across during our activities and games," the Crossovers said on their social media pages.

"Let us continue to support the players, teams, and the league towards raising the level of professional volleyball competition in the country."

Parading their newest stars in Eya Laure, Cess Robles, Imee Hernandez, Jen Nierva, and Joyme Cagande, Chery Tiggo kicks off its Invitationals bid against defending champion Creamline on June 27, 6:30 p.m. at the FilOil EcoOil Arena.