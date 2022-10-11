Lindsay Stalzer to miss out on F2 Logistics' PVL debut game

F2 Logistics import Lindsay Stalzer will miss the Cargo Movers' much-awaited debut in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference on Tuesday.

The Cargo Movers team captain will sit out in F2's first game against Chery Tiggo due to health and safety protocols, head coach Benson Bocboc confirmed to reporters.

The 38-year-old open spiker is expected to rejoin the Cargo Movers as she is set to exit the protocols on Wednesday, assistant coach Noel Orcullo said.

The Cargo Movers will also be missing multi-awarded libero Dawn Macandili, who will be watching from the sidelines as she recovers from an undisclosed injury.

There is no time table yet on her can return for the PSL multi-titled team. In her absence, open spiker Ara Galang and middle blocker Aby Marano will suit up as liberos.

This will be Stalzer's third stint with F2 Logistics - and first steering the Cargo Movers to a runner-up finish in the 2019 Philippine SuperLiga Grand Prix.

It will also be her first in the PVL.

The Cargo Movers are set to face Choco Mucho next on Thursday, 5:30pm, at PhilSports Arena.

