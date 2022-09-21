Akari taps Olympian Prisilla Rivera for PVL Reinforced Conference

THE Akari Chargers, looking to make a strong debut in the PVL, has brought in veteran international player Prisilla Rivera as reinforcement.

The 37-year-old multi-titled spiker brings 22 years of experience to the PVL’s newcomers in the Reinforced Conference.

Rivera has won 13 MVP plums, 17 club championships, 12 gold medals with the Dominican Republic, and 3 Olympic appearances.

The 6-foot-1 winger played for 18 clubs across Europe, Asia, and South America, with her most recent stint in Indonesia for Jakarta Pertamina Energi's 2022 pro league campaign.

As a Dominican sporting icon, the former national team captain was recognized by her hometown of Santo Domingo as their "meritorious daughter" for her remarkable contributions to Dominican sport.

Nicknamed "MVPris," the Dominican star joins Akari’s young core of Jho Maraguinot, Trisha Genesis, and Erika Raagas.

