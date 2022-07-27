Status uncertain as Ces Molina nursing sprained ankle

CES Molina has likely suffered a sprained right ankle based on the initial assessment, says Cignal head coach Shaq Delos Santos.

Ces Molina injury update

Molina twisted her right foot while landing from a block in the second set as Cignal trailed Petro Gazz, 13-22. She was then carried off the court and was out for the rest of the match.

The HD Spikers, who were already shorthanded as Roselyn Doria, Glaudine Troncoso and Ayel Estranero were out due to health issues, eventually conceded the match in four sets on Tuesday night - their first loss in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

According to Delos Santos, Molina was taken to the hospital Wednesday and underwent X-ray and other medical check-up to assess the severity of the injury.

It is unsure whether the leading scorer of the HD Spikers would suit up in their final match in the elimination round on Saturday against PLDT.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.