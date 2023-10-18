Ced Domingo leaving Creamline to play overseas

CELINE Domingo is leaving the Creamline Cool Smashers to play overseas.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, the six-time PVL champions bared that Domingo will be joining an undisclosed foreign club.

“With great respect and understanding, Creamline management has carefully considered Ceddie’s request to play for a foreign team, and has granted her permission to pursue her dreams abroad,” the Cool Smashers’ statement said.

Domingo won four championships with Creamline, including the Finals MVP plum in the 2022 Invitationals and the Second Best Middle Blocker distinction last conference.

Creamline bids farewell to Ced Domingo after four years

Cool Smashers team manager Alan Acero penned his farewell note to one of the club’s ever-reliable middle blockers.

“Throughout the years, we’ve witnessed your extraordinary talent and perseverance. Now as you venture into the international arena, we have no doubt that your skills and character will shine even brighter,” said Acero.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“As you embark on this exciting journey, please know that we stand firmly behind you wholeheartedly … In every serve, every spike and every block, carry the pride of your home team with you. Your passion has always been an inspiration, and we have no doubt that you will continue to make us proud on the international stage.,” he added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Domingo sat out Creamline’s conference-opening victory over sister club Choco Mucho on Sunday, who was said to have underwent a tooth extraction procedure leading to her absence.

Prior to the ongoing All-Filipino wars, Creamline already lost the services of its Japan V.League-bound veteran setter Jia De Guzman who joined Division I club Denso Airybees.

Other former and current PVL aces who took their talents abroad in international volleyball leagues were Santiago sisters Jaja and Dindin (Japan), Mylene Paat (Thailand), and MJ Phillips and Iris Tolenada (Korea).

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph