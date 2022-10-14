Ced Domingo continues to shine bright for star-studded Creamline

CED Domingo was nothing but spectacular for the grand slam-seeking Creamline Cool Smashers in their Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference debut.

The Invitational Conference Finals MVP picked up from where she left off and posted a team-high 17 points on 11 attacks, three blocks, and three aces to earn player of the game honors.

Ced Domingo on Creamline opener

"Tinutuloy ko lang talaga kung ano ang nasimulan ko and I guess papanindigan ko na lang 'yung bigay sa akin na responsibility, na role, and I'm really happy na everyone is very supportive," the middle blocker said after delivering the last two points that sealed Creamline's four-set victory over PLDT on Thursday.

The former Far Eastern University standout attributed her better showing - and numbers that matched that of team captain Alyssa Valdez and import Yeliz Basa who had 17 points apiece - to the Cool Smashers' international stints.

"Sobrang big part [ng international tournament] kasi we've been going up against stronger teams, taller teams, faster teams kaya lahat ng natutunan ko international 'yun ang binitbit ko going to this conference," she said.

After winning the Invitational title in August, the Cool Smashers suited for the flag and country right away and posted the Philippines' best finish in the AVC Cup for Women - at sixth place in a nine-team field - before flying to Thailand a week later to compete in the ASEAN Grand Prix.

For now, the Cool Smashers are focused on their historic grand slam bid as they try to start a winning streak when they face defending Reinforced Conference champions Petro Gazz (1-0) on Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., at PhilSports Arena.

