Any chance Maddie can be fit in time for PVL bubble? Coach O responds

MADDIE Madayag will miss Choco Mucho’s campaign in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference tentatively set in late February or early March as she continues to recover from an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury.

Choco Mucho coach Oliver Almadro bared during a guesting in SPIN.ph’s Zoom In that the star middle blocker is still undergoing rehab from a torn ACL in the left knee that she sustained in the 2021 PVL bubble in Ilocos Norte.

“I’ll be honest, definitely not, she’s in the middle of her rehab,” said Almadro on Thursday. “She will be helping the team in whatever way she can and we will offer this tournament for her. Kung ano man ma-achieve namin it’s for her also.”

Even if Madayag will remain sidelined at least in the first conference, Almadro said the team can still feel the presence of ‘Madzilla’ who, the coach said, is always around the team when not busy with her rehab.

"Maddie will always be Maddie. Whatever help she has, gagawin niya yon para sa team," Almandro said. "Hindi nga namin na-feel na injured siya. She's still a rock. Hindi ko kabisado timeline ng rehab niya, but I know masipag siya mag-therapy and she's in good hands."

Second ACL injury

The ACL injury was the second for Madayag who sustained the same injury on her right knee in the 2016 UAAP season. She recovered to help the Ateneo Lady Eagles win the Season 81 championship and represented the country in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

In Madayag's absence, Almadro has recruited new middle blockers Aduke Ogunsanya and Cherry Nunag to bolster a formidable Flying Titans frontline led by holdovers Bea De Leon and Shannen Palec.

“Nakausap ko na sila Bea, pag wala si Maddie, she’s the leader of the team, born leader talaga yan si Bea, captain man or hindi,” said Almadro.

Des Cheng, who also graced the Zoom In episode with fellow newcomer Isa Molde, said she’s looking forward for teaming up with Madayag.

