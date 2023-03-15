Sellout Iloilo crowd brings best out of Remy Palma, Petro Gazz

OVER 3,000 fans packed the San Agustin Gym in Iloilo City on Tuesday afternoon to get the chance to see Petro Gazz and Chery Tiggo battle it out in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.

It was quite a sight for Remy Palma.

"Until now sobrang overwhelmed pa rin ako kasi parang ang laki ng crowd, lahat ng tao talaga nag-effort para makapunta dito. So ako naman, personally 'yung mindset ko talaga is to give back," she said.



"So kami parang, kahit mainit, kahit ano, humanap ka ng way para ma-enjoy pa rin 'yung laro. Kahit pa ayun nga, may mga nagka-cramps na or what, pero part talaga ng game 'yun eh."

Although it was not a walk in the park to go up against the gritty Chery Tiggo, the Angels continued their four-game win streak and booted the Crossovers out of the Final Four race with a 25-21, 28-26, 25-21 victory.

Palma - the second best blocker in the league with 0.70 blocks per set - helped Petro Gazz secure the second seed in the playoffs with 12 points.

"Isang malaking laro ito para sa amin... para maging clear 'yung spot namin sa semis. Ayun, binigay lang din talaga namin 'yung game namin para makuha 'yung today's game," she said.

"Always 'yung reminder sa amin ni coach [Oliver Almadro] na to have a cheerful heart. When you have a cheerful heart, you can play at your best," she added.



The Angels now await their opponent as PLDT and F2 Logistics fight for the third seed before the semifinals returns to Metro Manila on Saturday at PhilSports Arena.

