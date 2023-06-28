Meneses explains why Bernadeth Pons hardly saw action in Creamline debut

QUESTIONS arose on Tuesday night after the highly anticipated debut of Bernadeth Pons for the Creamline Cool Smashers in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference only lasted for a few minutes.

The beach volleyball star was subbed in to serve during the first set in Creamline's 25-22, 25-22, 25-17 victory over new-look Chery Tiggo, but she was immediately pulled out after three rallies.

Pons would eventually watch the Cool Smashers rout the new-look Crossovers from the sidelines of the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Sticking to the tested-and-proven starting six was a coaching decision for head coach Sherwin Meneses.

Meneses on Bernadeth Pons debut

"Si Pons naman, laging nasa training namin. Alam na niya yung system ng Creamline. Siguro talagang nag base lang muna kami sa mga old players ng Creamline," he said.

Fielding in the core of the Cool Smashers would eventually pay off, as three-time MVP Tots Carlos exploded for 24 points on 21 attacks and three blocks in only three sets.

Returning Alyssa Valdez, who did not see action for seven months due to a right knee injury, also chipped in three points and 10 digs, while Jema Galanza logged 12 markers.But this does not mean Pons would only be reduced to a bench player from now on. Meneses assured fans they are just waiting for the right time for the former Far Eastern University standout to have her own spotlight on the court.

"Maybe next time, talagang magagamit naman si Pons. Talagang magaling naman si Pons. Timing lang siguro sa mga games."

The Cool Smashers are hoping to establish an early win streak when they face rookie team Gerflor Defenders on Thursday at FilOil EcoOil Centre.