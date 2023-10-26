Meneses can see potential in new setter Bea Bonafe even in limited action

BEA Bonafe, the newest addition to Creamline's setter union, is thankful for the opportunity to make her PVL debut in their third successive win over Gerflor in Antipolo City.

Even with only one excellent set, the former UP Maroon playmaker was nonetheless glad to log in her first minutes for the Cool Smashers because of the team's continued trust in her.

"I feel so happy po kasi I’m finally in a team na inaalagaan ako, na believes in me," said Bonafe.

PHOTO: PVL Images

From here, the 5-foot-8 setter sees more room for growth in her budding pro career with the six-time PVL champions.

"It makes me want to improve more. Not just for the team, but for myself na rin because it’s an investment (in terms of) how I can contribute not only in the court but also in training.

"Kasi with the system of Coach Sherwin (Meneses), it’s not like yung mga ipapasok sa first six, sila lang yung important. We also feel important in training po kasi di naman six lang yung naglalaro, so both sides of the coin po so I’m really happy and I’m so excited to train tomorrow," said Bonafe.

Meneses echoed the same sentiments on the promising potential of the Cool Smashers' young playmaker.

"Syempre, yung opportunity naman kay Bea, nagsstart sa practice talagang binibigyan namin siya ng opportunity na makalaro sa Creamline, kasi number one, talagang masipag naman si Bea, talagang nagsstart sa practice so deserve niya makalaro sa PVL talaga. So, gagaling pa naman. Gagaling pa, kasi nga sobrang sipag niya," said Meneses.

