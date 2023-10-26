Creamline makes it three straight victories, keeps Gerflor winless

CREAMLINE made short work of the winless Gerflor Defenders, 25-15, 25-12, 25-10, in the PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Ynares Centre Antipolo on Wednesday.

The defending champions shuffled their lineups against the hapless Defenders, as substitutes got to see extended action — including setter Bea Bonafe, who played her first match with the Cool Smashers.

See Dwight Howard denies sexual assault allegation by Georgia man

Creamline unleashed a 12-3 finishing kick in the third set to stay unbeaten in three matches in the All-Filipino Conference.

Tots Carlos converted match point with a kill block.

Michele Gumabao led the Cool Smashers with 12 points on 10 attacks, one block and an ace.

Coach Sherwin Meneses utilized all of his players available, with 11 different players scoring in the lopsided victory.

In Set 2, Gerflor looked to make things interesting, 10-13.

But a 10-0 run punctuated by an off the block hit by sub Pau Soriano blew the game wide open as Creamline seized a 23-10 lead.

“It feels good to see lahat ng hirap namin sa practice. It really starts in our practice, if you’re not consistent in practice, hindi mo rin makikita sa game so we just have to show up every single game, every single morning, and just try to contribute as much as we can whether it’s through a point or through a dig,” said Gumabao after the game.

“Yun naman talaga, yung teamwork ang pinakaimportante for us and it’s good to see it happening every game.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gumabao had 12 points, while Carlos and Jema Galanza chipped in seven markers each.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Menchie Tubiera and Shang Berte led Gerflor with five points each.

The Cool Smashers face the Farm Fresh Foxies on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

Gerflor, meanwhile, seeks entry to the win column against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers on the same day.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph