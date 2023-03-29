Fit-again Ara Galang finally showing glimpses of her old form

ARA Galang is not in a rush to recapture the form that won her MVP awards in top leagues in the past.

Instead, the UAAP Season 75 and Philippine SuperLiga MVP is taking her time and staying patient as she strives to get back in top form after dealing with an assortment of injury setbacks the past few years.

“Basta pipilitin ko lang palagi na mag-improve every training namin everyday, kung ano pa yung mai-improve ko sa sarili ko para makatulong ako sa team,” she said after delivering an all-around performance of 14 points, 16 digs and 10 receptions in F2 Logistics’ bronze-clinching victory against PLDT on Tuesday.

Galang had her best performance yet in the Cargo Movers’ two-game sweep of the High Speed Hitters, posting back to back triple-doubles while achieving her PVL career-high averages of 13.5 points, 17 digs and 14 receptions.

“‘Yun din naman main goal ko rin eh kung saan ako makaka-contribute sa team, whether offense or defense o sa lahat,” she shared.

More than returning to full strength, Galang is thrilled to finally land a podium spot in the professional ranks after finishing fifth at best since moving the Cargo Moves made the move to the PVL in 2021.

“We’re grateful sa bronze medal na ito. Every conference naman umaangat kami so kailangan lang mag tuloy-tuloy kami,” she shared.

PHOTO: patrick romero



“Lahat naman kami meron nung hunger na manalo. Hindi lang kami titigil. Excited na kami next conference kasi maganda yung finish namin. Kailangan lang namin iangat ang isa’t isa.”

For now, Galang plans to spend the down time to support the DLSU Lady Spikers - with whom she won three championships - in their redemption bid in UAAP Season 85.

“Ngayon lang kami magkaka-time eh kasi kami offseason, sl kami naman mag su-support sa kanila,” she said.