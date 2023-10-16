Alyssa Valdez embraces challenge of 'unpredictable' tourney for Creamline

ALYSSA Valdez embraces the challenge of what she sees as an 'unpredictable' conference for Creamline.

"We don’t know also kung sinong ilalaro dahil everyone really deserves a spot in the team and I think that’s the beauty of the Creamline Cool Smashers now," said Valdez, who came off the bench.

The Cool Smashers started the All-Filipino tournament without several key players - middle blocker Ced Domingo and libero Kyla Atienza were out - while Kyle Negrito did well taking the spot of setter Jia de Guzman as the Cool Smashers scored a four-set win over Choco Mucho.

"Wala namang pinapalitan, walang inaalis. Talagang tinutulungan at tinuturan kami ng mga coaches namin na maging professional pagdating sa kung ano ang trabaho namin sa loob at labas ng court," she added.

"Very special ‘tong conference na ‘to kasi we’re very unpredictable. We don’t know what to expect also from our team. We just work hard, nag-tatrabaho kami, so I think ‘yun ‘yung isa sa motivation ko rin this year," said Valdez.

"Coming off from an injury din as well, ang sarap lang maglaro kasama ng mga teammates ko ngayon at mga coaches na talagang very, very professional," she added.

"Everyone naman is really stepping up, kung sinong pinapasok ni Coach Sherwin (Meneses), so I guess that’s a good problem for Coach Sherwin and hopefully maging advantage namin ‘yun this conference."

"One game pa lang, mahaba-haba pa ... pero ngayon talaga, tulungan hanggang sa maliit na bagay, ‘yun ‘yung gagawin namin."

