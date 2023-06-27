Emotional Alyssa feels like a rookie again in first game back

ALYSSA Valdez couldn’t help but feel emotional in her return to the volleyball scene since sustaining a right knee injury in December 2022.

The 'Phenom' was teary-eyed as she spoke before reporters after Creamline’s 25-22, 25-22, 25-17 victory over Chery Tiggo to kick off its title defense in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference on Tuesday.

"This is the longest that I’ve never played volleyball in my life — seven months,” Valdez said. "I’m just really lucky enough also na binigyan ako ng pagkakataon ni coach Sherwin [Meneses] na makalaro [in] today’s game.”

Valdez felt like a rookie again in her first full game since December 2022.

“Honestly, I really don’t know how to prepare for a game na … kung ano 'yung kailangan dalhin, yung kaba nandoon iba na naman yung kaba at excitement. Para talaga akong rookie,” she shared.

Although not as explosive as she used to be, Valdez still managed to log three points and 10 excellent digs with a 62.5% efficiency in her first game back.

But the three-time PVL MVP remained patient with her recovery from a right knee injury.

“Lagi nilang nire-remind sa akin na ‘wag akong magmadali and I really have to trust the process,” she shared. “I think it’s really a mental challenge naman knowing na I’m not getting any younger and I had my injury just recently also, so I have to really take care of my body also.”

“Hopefully, magamay ko na ulit 'yung volleyball court and I really can’t wait na… yung may smooth and fluidity na sa galaw ko sa loob ng court,” she added.

PHOTO: patrick romero



Valdez also expressed her gratitude to over 3,000 fans who filled the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday to witness the Creamline captain's return to action.

“It’s really amazing na kahit anong mangyari nandito pa rin yung mga fans na sumusuporta sa amin manalo o matalo. I’m really grateful na nabigay namin yung panalo for them,” she said.

The Cool Smashers' next game will be against rookie team Gerflor Defenders on Thursday, also at FilOil EcoOil Centre.