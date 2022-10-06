Alyssa Valdez looking forward to 'interesting match' vs F2 Logistics

CREAMLINE star Alyssa Valdez revealed there is one match in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference that she is most looking forward to.

"F2 [Logistics], they’re complete right now. [A] very interesting match for sure." said the Creamline team captain during the pre-tournament press conference hosted by the PVL at the Discovery Suites in Pasig City on Wednesday.

F2 Logistics, a powerhouse in the Philippine SuperLiga, has long been pitted against multi-titled Creamline by fans, but the two teams have yet to face off since the Cargo Movers joined the pro league early this year.

In the Reinforced Conference set to kick off on Saturday, both teams will finally cross paths in an elimination-round game on November 5.

"The pressure also is always there, even in any match. It’s just so nice also to welcome F2. We welcome them and hopefully we can give them a good fight," Valdez said.

For now, the Cool Smashers are focusing on their goal in this conference - a historic grand slam.

After winning the 2022 Open and Invitational Conferences, Creamline only need to clinch the Reinforced title to complete a season sweep.



"At the back of our heads while in training, that is the goal," she said. "Grand slam will always be there, but that’s the motivation."

Valdez is set to return to action after missing Creamline's international stints due to a bout with dengue. The Cool Smashers open their campaign against PLDT on October 13 at the PhilSports Arena.

