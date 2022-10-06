Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Oct 6
    Volleyball

    Creamline beats NU Lady Bulldogs in tuneup match

    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    Action at the National University Gym ahead of the Lady Bulldogs' stint in the Super League.
    PHOTO: Mark Carron / Creamline

    CLUB and collegiate champions squared off in a closed-door tune-up match at the National University Gym ahead of their respective tournaments.

    It was the Premier Volleyball League's (PVL) grand slam-seeking Creamline Cool Smashers who came out on top against UAAP champion National University in four sets.

    See PVL to implement video challenge system for Reinforced Conference

    The Lady Bulldogs took the opening set from the PVL squad, before the Cool Smashers stamped their class in the next three sets to wrap up the win.

    NU is set to begin its Shakey's Super League campaign against Jose Rizal University on Saturday.

    Meanwhile, Creamline begins their quest for a sixth PVL crown next week when they face the PLDT High Speed Hitters.

    Watch Now
    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Action at the National University Gym ahead of the Lady Bulldogs' stint in the Super League.
    PHOTO: Mark Carron / Creamline

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again