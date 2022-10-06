Creamline beats NU Lady Bulldogs in tuneup match

CLUB and collegiate champions squared off in a closed-door tune-up match at the National University Gym ahead of their respective tournaments.

It was the Premier Volleyball League's (PVL) grand slam-seeking Creamline Cool Smashers who came out on top against UAAP champion National University in four sets.

The Lady Bulldogs took the opening set from the PVL squad, before the Cool Smashers stamped their class in the next three sets to wrap up the win.

NU is set to begin its Shakey's Super League campaign against Jose Rizal University on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Creamline begins their quest for a sixth PVL crown next week when they face the PLDT High Speed Hitters.

