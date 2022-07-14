Gonzaga delivers on both ends as Army keeps Petro Gazz winless

ARMY-BLACK Mamba scored a huge upset over Open Conference runner-up Petro Gazz, 25-22, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23, to earn their first victory in the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference, Tuesday night, at FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

With the win, the Lady Troopers improved to 1-1 while the Angels continue to struggle as they dropped to 0-2.

Player of the game Jovelyn Gonzaga led the offense and defense of the Lady Troopers, exploding with a game-high 23 points and 23 digs, while Michelle Morente added 13 markers on top of 10 excellent receptions.

Off a 3-8 start, the Lady Troopers mounted a 17-7 run to turn things around in their favor, 20-15. But the Angels refused to roll past easily, knotting the game at 21 all before Gonzaga and Jeannette Villareal connived to seal the opening set, 25-22.

The second set spelled a different story, as the Lady Troopers dominated the Angels offensively, firing 17 attacks while limiting Petro Gazz to only seven.

The Angels averted a sweep and fought nip-and-tuck come the third set, before pulling away mid-set with a Myla Pablo finishing kick, 21-25.

Both teams exchanged leads in the fourth frame, but a back-to-back Ivy Perez ace and Gonzaga kills propelled the Lady Troopers to a stunning victory, 25-23.

Assistant head coach Rico de Guzman acknowledged Petro Gazz’s lapse in defense, and took this opportunity to capitalize the Lady Troopers’ offense.

“Yung laro ng kabila, hindi pa yun yung laro nila kaya sinamantala namin,” he said.

“Damay namin sa lakas ng service, di sila makareceive and then pag binalik nila yung bola samin, atake lang ng maganda.”

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas churned out 22 points off 20 attacks and two blocks, while Myla Pablo added 16 markers off 12 attacks and three blocks in a losing effort.

Continue reading below ↓

