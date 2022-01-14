Ogunsanya joins former Ateneo rivals at Choco Mucho

LA Salle standout Aduke Ogunsanya is teaming up with her former rivals at Ateneo as she beefs up Choco Mucho’s roster for the Premier Volleyball League’s 2022 season.

The Flying Titans welcomed Ogunsanya and former Adamson libero Thang Ponce on Friday evening to boost their net and floor defense for the upcoming Open Conference tentatively set in February.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Ogunsanya opted to turn pro after her UAAP playing year was wiped out by the pandemic in 2020. She now begins a new journey with her former UAAP rivals from Ateneo bannered by Kat Tolentino, Bea De Leon, Deanna Wong, Ponggay Gaston and Maddie Madayag, who is still recovering from an ACL injury.

“No doubt she has an exceptional talent which led her to win multiple UAAP & PSL championships. Aduke’s experience will definitely help the team succeed,” said Choco Mucho of the two-time UAAP champion.

From RDJ to Almandro

After spending her collegiate and club career playing for coach Ramil de Jesus, Ogunsanya will now be under concurrent Ateneo coach Oliver Almadro at Choco Mucho.

Continue reading below ↓

With the arrival of the 5-foot-9 middle blocker, Choco Mucho has formed a formidable frontline that also counts on De Leon and Cherry Nunag from Perlas Spikers.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ogunsanya was part of F2 Logistics’ perfect title run in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League just last November in Lipa, Batangas.

Choco Mucho also officially welcomed former Perlas Spiker Ponce, who will work with UAAP Season 76 and 77 champion libero Denden Lazaro-Revilla.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“With Thang’s impressive skills on the court, get ready for exciting rallies! Revilla x Thang as your Liberos? “Walang lalapag na bola!” The team posted.

The Flying Titans are eager to bounce back from a semifinal meltdown last year that saw them finish 7-2 in the eliminations and win Game 1 of the best-of-three series against Chery Tiggo, only to lose the next two.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.