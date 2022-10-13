Marano embraces new role as libero, hopes to help lift F2 after opening loss

ABY Marano is embracing her new, likely temporary, role as libero and is eager to learn and help F2 Logistics get back on track in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference.

The shorthanded Cargo Movers had to field Marano and Ara Galang as liberos with Dawn Macandili out with an injury yet to be disclosed by the team.

See Chery Tiggo ruins PVL debut of depleted F2 Logistics

The Cargo Movers, who were also without import Lindsay Stalzer, Tin Tiamzon and CJ Saga due to health and safety protocols, absorbed a absorbed a 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 loss to Chery Tiggo on Tuesday.

A five-foot-8 middle blocker, Marano said she only had three days to prepare before her debut as libero but is not making excuses.

"Sinabi ko sa sarili ko, kailangan kong tanggapin kaagad sa puso ka para magampanan ko nang maayos 'yung role," she said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Ang laki talagang adjustment kasi everybody knew me as an offensive player,” she said after the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Although head coach Benson Bocboc revealed the opening day lineup would still change with the return of other key players, Marano is expected to help the team from the backline.

"The only thing I can tell them is, 'pumalo ka ng malakas, andito ako sa likod mo. 'Wag kang matakot.' Ganoon lang 'yung mga pwede kong ibigay. Pero hindi na katulad nung Tyang na sobrang beast mode, na nakikitaan nila kapag nakaka-puntos," she said.

Watch Now

F2 Logistics faces Choco Mucho on Thursday at PhilSports Arena.





We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.