PVL games draw biggest sports crowd in time of pandemic

VOLLEYBALL fans made sure the Premier Volleyball League's move to a bigger venue was worth it as a mammoth crowd trooped to the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

Gate attendance for Game Two of the semifinals series between Creamline and Choco Mucho and the Cignal-PetroGazz series was at 16,687, setting a record for the biggest indoor sports crowd in the middle of this pandemic.

"Very happy for the sport itself," said Creamline's Alyssa Valdez, whose side advanced to the Open Conference Finals. "It's just so nice na this is probably the biggest comeback in sports na nandito tayong lahat sa MOA Arena."

PVL attendance breaks PBA record

The PVL crowd eclipsed the 13,272 who came at the Game Three of the PBA Governors' Cup last Sunday where NLEX won over Ginebra.

Battle lines were indeed drawn as sections of the stadium wore pink for Creamline, purple for Choco Mucho, red for PetroGazz, and white for Cignal.

It's an amazing sight to see.

Jampacked crowd at MOA Arena.

"I'm just really thankful that no matter sinong iniidolo nila, sinong sinusuportahan nila, we're just so thankful for all of them sa binibigay nila na support sa mga teams na sinusuportahan nila," said Valdez.

Lines snaked around the venue as early as Sunday morning, all hoping to get the hottest ticket in town after a number of enthusiastic fans failed to watch Game One at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

And with Game One of the Finals still being held at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, Valdez is just hopeful that more fans get a chance to have their piece of the action.

"We're just happy to welcome everyone. Sana mas dumami pa ang family natin sa volleyball," she said.

