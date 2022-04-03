Creamline books place in PVL Finals after sweep of Choco Mucho

CREAMLINE asserted its mastery of Choco Mucho, putting away a 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15 victory to reach the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference Finals on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Cool Smashers shook off a first set defeat and leaned on Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza to complete a sweep of the Flying Titans and book a sixth straight championship appearance in the league since 2018.

Tots Carlos shows way

Carlos fired 23 points off 19 kills, three aces, and one block, while Galanza got 18 markers from 16 attacks to key Creamline's furious finish before a roaring crowd of 16,687 fans at the MOA Arena - the biggest for a sports event in the pandemic.

Alyssa Valdez also delivered 17, including the final point of the match on an emphatic spike against two blockers.

But the end shouldn't come as a surprise given how intense Creamline was in set three with Jia Morado-de Guzman serving as it ran away from a close 15-14 lead to grab the momentum for good.

PHOTO: Randolph B. Leongson

"Thankful kami kasi naka-recover kami sa first set. Medyo kinapos yung habol namin sa first set, pero yung maturity ng Creamline nandyan na palagi," said coach Sherwin Meneses.

"In terms sa disiplina, naglalaro na lang kami ng maayos para makuha yung panalo."

Kat Tolentino powered Choco Mucho with 14 points off 11 hits and three blocks, while Des Cheng got 13 in the loss.

