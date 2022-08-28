Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sun, Aug 28
    Volleyball

    Pinays get shot at fifth spot with five-set win over Aussies

    by Jillian Velasco
    Just now
    TEAM Philippines outlasted Australia, 21-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 15-12, on Sunday to gain a place in the fifth-place match in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women at the PhilSports Arena.

    The team featuring Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos and Celine Domingo face Chinese Taipei at 1 p.m. on Monday.

    Michele Gumabao

