    UAAP-WOMENS

    Eya Laure returns to UST Tigresses for one more season

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Eya Laure
    Eya Laure has earned her degree but still has a year of eligibility in the UAAP.
    PHOTO: AP

    EYA Laure will be back for one more year with University of Santo Tomas.

    The 23-year-old posted on her Twitter her decision to be back for one final time with the Tigresses, ending months of speculation on her future in volleyball.

    See Thai setter says Jia de Guzman, Pinay players getting better

    "See you next season UST Community," wrote the former UAAP Rookie of the Year.

    Laure emerged as the league's top scorer after the eliminations with her 272 points and led UST to a 9-5 win-loss record into the Final Four in UAAP Season 84 before the Tigresses crashed out of the stepladder semifinals with a loss to Ateneo.

    The return of the 5-foot-10 outside hitter is a welcome development for the Tigresses as she renews her partnership with the likes of Imee Hernandez, Yssa Jimenez, Ypril Tapia, and Camille Victoria.

    UST Tigresses Eya LaureThe Tigresses get their top player back.

