    Philippines beats Uzbekistan for 13th place in Asian women's volley

    Filipinas avoid last-place finish in the 14-team field
    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    Philippines vs Uzbekistan
    Philippines saved its best for last with a sweep of Uzbekistan for 13th place in the 22nd Asian Women's Volleyball Championship.
    PHOTO: AVC

    THE Philippines finally scored a win, beating Uzbekistan, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23, to finish in 13th place at the22nd Asian Women's Volleyball Championship on Monday in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

    The Filipinas bow out with a win after four losses.

    READ: Iran beats Philippines in five sets in Asian women's volley classification

      Alyssa Solomon & Co. avoided a last place finish in the 14-team field.

      The Filipinas are expected to drop further in the world rankings, after to 76th place after a five-set loss to Iran two days ago.

      The Philippine team members return to their respective school teams for the Shakey's Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship on September and UAAP Season 86.

