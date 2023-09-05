Philippines beats Uzbekistan for 13th place in Asian women's volley

THE Philippines finally scored a win, beating Uzbekistan, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23, to finish in 13th place at the22nd Asian Women's Volleyball Championship on Monday in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The Filipinas bow out with a win after four losses.

Alyssa Solomon & Co. avoided a last place finish in the 14-team field.

The Filipinas are expected to drop further in the world rankings, after to 76th place after a five-set loss to Iran two days ago.

The Philippine team members return to their respective school teams for the Shakey's Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship on September and UAAP Season 86.